DytePlugin

The DytePlugin module represents a single plugin in the meeting. A plugin can be obtained from one of the plugin arrays in meeting.plugins . For example,

const plugin1 = meeting . plugins . active . get ( pluginId ) ;

const plugin2 = meeting . plugins . all . get ( pluginId ) ;



Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Param Description message Socket message forwarded to this plugin.

This method is used to send arbitrary data to the plugin.

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Param Description payload The payload that you want to send inside the plugin. payload.eventName Name of the event. This is used to listen for the event in plugin SDK. payload.data Data you wish to emit. It can assume any data type.

This method is used for cleaning up event listeners attached to an iframe. It must be used before the iframe is removed from the DOM.

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Param Default Description viewId default ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.

This method adds the communication layer between the plugin inside the iframe and the core application (meeting object) in the main window.

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Param Default Description iframe Iframe element to display this plugin. viewId default ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Activate this plugin for all participants.

Kind: instance method of DytePlugin

Deactivate this plugin for all participants.