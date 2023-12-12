On this page

Recording

The meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.

The meeting.recording object has the following properties:

Retrieve a list of active recordings along with their current status.

const recordings = meeting . recording . recordings ;



it returns list of recording ids and their state

[

{

id : '<recording-id>' ,

state : '<recording-state>' ,

} ,

] ;



The recording states include IDLE , STARTING , RECORDING , PAUSED , and STOPPING .

Initiate a recording using the start method.

await meeting . recording . start ( ) ;



To enable multiple parallel recordings, the first recording must be started with the option { allowMultiple: true } .

await meeting . recording . start ( { allowMultiple : true } ) ;



Subsequent recordings can then be initiated while the first is still running.

End an active recording with the stop method.

await meeting . recording . stop ( ) ;



To stop a specific recording, provide the recording ID:

await meeting . recording . stop ( recordingId ) ;



Omitting the recording ID will stop all recordings in RECORDING or PAUSED state.

Temporarily halt a recording using the pause method.

await meeting . recording . pause ( ) ;



To pause a specific recording, include the recording ID:

await meeting . recording . pause ( recordingId ) ;



Without a recording ID, all recordings in the RECORDING state will be paused.

Restart a paused recording with the resume method.

await meeting . recording . resume ( ) ;



For resuming a specific recording, pass the recording ID:

await meeting . recording . resume ( recordingId ) ;



If no recording ID is specified, all recordings in the PAUSED state will be resumed.

You can set the defaults for recording during initialization

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken ,

defaults : {

recording : recordingConfig ,

} ,

} ) ;



In recording config you can specify height, width and codec of the recording output. You can also customize the recording file name prefix.

interface RecordingConfig {

videoConfig ? : {

height ? : number ;

width ? : number ;

codec ? : 'H264' | 'VP8' ;

} ;

fileNamePrefix ? : string ;

}



codec - Codec using which the recording will be encoded. H264 will use a mp4 container, VP8 will use a webm container Allowed values: H264 | VP8 Default: H264 width - Width of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= width <= 1920 Default: 1280 height - Height of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= height <= 1920 Default: 720

You can customize the file name generated by Dyte recorder. All recordings for the meeting will start with the prefix provided here. It is equivalent of file_name_prefix in our start recording API