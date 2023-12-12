Recording
The
meeting.recording object can be used start and stop recordings in a
meeting. You can also get the current status of a recording using this API.
The
meeting.recording object has the following properties:
List recordings
Retrieve a list of active recordings along with their current status.
const recordings = meeting.recording.recordings;
it returns list of recording ids and their state
[
{
id: '<recording-id>',
state: '<recording-state>',
},
];
The recording states include
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING,
PAUSED, and
STOPPING.
Start a recording
Initiate a recording using the start method.
await meeting.recording.start();
To enable multiple parallel recordings, the first recording must be started with the option
{ allowMultiple: true }.
await meeting.recording.start({ allowMultiple: true });
Subsequent recordings can then be initiated while the first is still running.
Stop a recording
End an active recording with the stop method.
await meeting.recording.stop();
To stop a specific recording, provide the recording ID:
await meeting.recording.stop(recordingId);
Omitting the recording ID will stop all recordings in
RECORDING or
PAUSED state.
Pause a recording
Temporarily halt a recording using the pause method.
await meeting.recording.pause();
To pause a specific recording, include the recording ID:
await meeting.recording.pause(recordingId);
Without a recording ID, all recordings in the
RECORDING state will be paused.
Resume a recording
Restart a paused recording with the resume method.
await meeting.recording.resume();
For resuming a specific recording, pass the recording ID:
await meeting.recording.resume(recordingId);
If no recording ID is specified, all recordings in the
PAUSED state will be resumed.
Recording Configuration
You can set the defaults for recording during initialization
const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
authToken,
defaults: {
recording: recordingConfig,
},
});
In recording config you can specify height, width and codec of the recording output. You can also customize the recording file name prefix.
interface RecordingConfig {
videoConfig?: {
height?: number;
width?: number;
codec?: 'H264' | 'VP8';
};
fileNamePrefix?: string;
}
videoConfig
codec - Codec using which the recording will be encoded.
H264will use a
mp4container,
VP8will use a
webmcontainer
Allowed values:
H264|
VP8
Default:
H264
width - Width of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= width <= 1920
Default:
1280
height - Height of the recording video in pixels Allowed values: 1 >= height <= 1920
Default:
720
fileNamePrefix
You can customize the file name generated by Dyte recorder. All recordings for the meeting will start with the prefix provided here.
It is equivalent of
file_name_prefix in our start recording API
Check active recording state
The
meeting.recording.recordingState property describes the current state of
the recording. The valid states are
IDLE,
STARTING,
RECORDING,
PAUSED and
STOPPING.