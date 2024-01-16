On this page

Stage Management

Below documentation relevant for Interactive Livestream(LHLS) and Webinar(WebRTC) use cases

Instead of a traditional publish-subscribe model, where a user can publish their media and others can choose to subscribe, Dyte comes with an optional managed configuration. In this managed configuration, a less privileged can be configured with a default behavior to not publish media and the user can then request for permission to be allowed to publish their media, where then a privileged user can choose to grant or deny access.

Using Dyte's stage management APIs a user can do actions such as leave and join stage, manage stage requests and permissions, kick participants and so on.

The stage module can be accessed under meeting.stage namespace.

meeting.stage.status returns the current stage status of the local user

ON_STAGE : This value indicates that the user is currently on the stage and participating in the live stream.

OFF_STAGE : This value means that the user is viewing the live stream but is not on the stage.

REQUESTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE : The user has a pending request to join livestream. If the user has made a request to join the stage, this value will be assigned to their status until the host accepts or rejects their request.

ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE: The host has accepted user's request to join livestream. If the host accepts the user's request to join the stage, this value will be assigned to the user's status.

A user with permission to join stage directly can only assume ON_STAGE and ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE status values.

Dyte's stage management APIs allow hosts to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.

This method connects the user to the media room, enabling them to interact with other peers in the meeting.

await meeting.stage.join();

By employing this method, the user will be disconnected from the media room and subsequently unable to communicate with their peers. Additionally, their audio and video will no longer be visible to others in the room.

await meeting.stage.leave();

A privileged user can grant access to stage for a set of users with grantAccess method.

Parameters Type userIds string[]

await meeting.stage.grantAccess(userIds);

A privileged user can deny access to stage for a set of users with denyAccess method.

Parameters Type userIds string[]

await meeting.stage.denyAccess(userIds);

A privileged user can remove a set of users from stage using the kick method

Parameters Type userIds string[]

await meeting.stage.kick(userIds);

Dyte's stage management APIs allow participants to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.

This method is used to create a new stage request which can be approved by the host. Each user (viewer or host) must call this method in order to join the stage.

When the host calls this method, their status will be updated to ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE .

await meeting.stage.requestAccess();

You can call this method in order to cancel your stage request.

await meeting.stage.cancelRequestAccess();

Here is a list of events that the meeting.stage module emits: