On this page

2.x Upgrade Guide

With this major release we tried to reduce the number of breaking changes to the minimal amount.

1. Removal of V1 REST API terminology in favor of V2 REST API terminology

meeting.self. clientSpecificId - > meeting.self. customParticipantId

- > meeting.self. meeting.meta. roomName → meeting.meta. meetingId

→ meeting.meta. meeting.self. suggestedTheme → meeting.self. config

→ meeting.self. Dropped meeting.meta. joined (Duplicate of meeting.self. joined )

2. Event changes ️‍🔥 ️‍🔥 ️‍🔥

Network disconnects now trigger roomLeft event on meeting.self with a state indicating the cause of leaving the room. If you have redirection logic on roomLeft , please update it accordingly.

meeting . self . on ( 'roomLeft' , ( { state } ) => {

if ( state === 'ended' || state == "left" || state == "kicked" ) {



}

}



Possible state values are ‘kicked’ | 'ended' | 'left' | 'rejected' | 'connected-meeting' | 'disconnected' | 'failed';

3. Handling Reconnection / Disconnection