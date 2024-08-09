2.x Upgrade Guide
Breaking changes
With this major release we tried to reduce the number of breaking changes to the minimal amount.
1. Removal of V1 REST API terminology in favor of V2 REST API terminology
- meeting.self.
clientSpecificId- > meeting.self.
customParticipantId
- meeting.meta.
roomName→ meeting.meta.
meetingId
- meeting.self.
suggestedTheme→ meeting.self.
config
- Dropped meeting.meta.
joined(Duplicate of meeting.self.
joined)
2. Event changes ️🔥 ️🔥 ️🔥
Network disconnects now trigger roomLeft event on meeting.self with a state indicating the cause of leaving the room. If you have redirection logic on
roomLeft, please update it accordingly.
meeting.self.on('roomLeft', ({ state }) => {
if(state === 'ended' || state == "left" || state == "kicked"){
// maybe redirect to another page
}
}
Possible state values are ‘kicked’ | 'ended' | 'left' | 'rejected' | 'connected-meeting' | 'disconnected' | 'failed';
3. Handling Reconnection / Disconnection
-
connected
disconnected
connectionError
iceConnected
iceDisconnected
iceFailed
iceReconnecting
socketConnected
socketDisconnected
socketReconnecting
socketReconnectAttempt
socketReconnectFailure
socketReconnected
socketFailure
events on meeting.meta are removed and replaced with new simplified connection events and properties
-
Updates to Media connection (WebRTC connection used for the transfer of actual media) will be sent on
mediaConnectionUpdateevent with the payload
You can also get the value of this payload by checking the
meeting.meta.mediaStateproperty
-
Updates to Websocket connection (used for chat, polls and other basic signaling) will be sent on
socketConnectionUpdateevent.
You can also get the value of this payload by checking the
meeting.meta.socketStateproperty
Read more on the meeting metadata page
-