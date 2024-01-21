On this page

Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to incorporate live video and audio into your React application using Dyte's Core SDKs. Core SDKs offer comprehensive customization and branding capabilities, enabling you to create your own user interface (UI) from scratch, without having to deal with complex media layers.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte SDK

Initialize Dyte Client

Connect to the meeting

Go live!

Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the following steps:

You can install the package npm or Yarn.

npm

Yarn

pnpm npm install @dytesdk/react-web-core

yarn add @dytesdk/react-web-core

pnpm add @dytesdk/react-web-core



To start, we need to initialize the libraries and wrap the application in the <DyteProvider /> component. Import the DyteProvider from the dytesdk/react-web-core .

The <DyteProvider /> provides the necessary context for the various hooks to consume the meeting object as per their purpose. Dyte provides the following built-in hooks for your usage:

useDyteClient()

useDyteMeeting()

useDyteSelector()

For more information on hooks, see Use Web Core Hooks.

To initialize, call the init() method and pass the authToken . You can get the authToken using the Add Participant API.

import { DyteProvider , useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core' ;

import { useEffect } from 'react' ;



export default function App ( ) {

const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useDyteClient ( ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

initMeeting ( {

authToken : '<auth-token>' ,

defaults : {

audio : false ,

video : false ,

} ,

} ) ;

} , [ ] ) ;



return (

< DyteProvider value = { meeting } >

{ }

</ DyteProvider >

) ;

}



You can now use the useDyteMeeting and useDyteSelector hooks as required.

Now, you have established the connection with the Dyte meeting server successfully. Next step is to join the room and leave the room once the meeting is over.

import { useDyteMeeting , useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core' ;

import { useEffect } from 'react' ;

import Room from './Room' ;



export default function AudioRoom ( ) {

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;

const roomJoined = useDyteSelector ( ( meeting ) => meeting . self . roomJoined ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

meeting . self . on ( 'roomLeft' , ( ) => {



alert ( "You've left the room" ) ;

} ) ;

} , [ meeting ] ) ;



return < Room /> ;

}

