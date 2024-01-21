Quickstart
This quickstart shows how to incorporate live video and audio into your React application using Dyte's Core SDKs. Core SDKs offer comprehensive customization and branding capabilities, enabling you to create your own user interface (UI) from scratch, without having to deal with complex media layers.
Objective
You'll learn how to:
- Install the Dyte SDK
- Initialize Dyte Client
- Connect to the meeting
- Go live!
Before Getting Started
Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the following steps:
- Create a Dyte Developer Account
- Create a Dyte Meeting
- Add Participant to the meeting
Step 1: Install the SDK
You can install the package npm or Yarn.
- npm
- Yarn
- pnpm
npm install @dytesdk/react-web-core
yarn add @dytesdk/react-web-core
pnpm add @dytesdk/react-web-core
Step 2: Initialize the SDK
To start, we need to initialize the libraries and wrap the application in the
<DyteProvider /> component. Import the
DyteProvider from the
dytesdk/react-web-core.
The
<DyteProvider /> provides the necessary context for the various hooks to consume the
meeting object as per their purpose. Dyte provides the following built-in hooks for your usage:
useDyteClient()
useDyteMeeting()
useDyteSelector()
For more information on hooks, see Use Web Core Hooks.
To initialize, call the
init() method and pass the
authToken. You can get the
authToken using the Add Participant API.
import { DyteProvider, useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { useEffect } from 'react';
export default function App() {
const [meeting, initMeeting] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initMeeting({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: false,
},
});
}, []);
return (
<DyteProvider value={meeting}>
{/* Render your UI here. Subcomponents can now use the `useDyteMeeting` and `useDyteSelector` hooks */}
</DyteProvider>
);
}
You can now use the
useDyteMeeting and
useDyteSelector hooks as required.
Step 3: Connect to the Meeting
Now, you have established the connection with the Dyte meeting server successfully. Next step is to join the room and leave the room once the meeting is over.
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { useEffect } from 'react';
import Room from './Room';
export default function AudioRoom() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
const roomJoined = useDyteSelector((meeting) => meeting.self.roomJoined);
useEffect(() => {
meeting.self.on('roomLeft', () => {
// handle navigation to other screen here after the user has left the room.
alert("You've left the room");
});
}, [meeting]);
return <Room />;
}
Example
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
const Meeting = () => {
// in case you want to use the whole meeting object
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
// in case you just want to use a `slice` of a meeting object
// these are optimized so that re-renders only occur when the selected slice changes
const messages = useDyteSelector((meeting) => meeting.chat.messages);
const activeParticipants = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.participants.active
);
return <div>{/* render your UI */}</div>;
};