Participants
The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under
meeting.participants. This does not include the local user. Use the
methods and events to consume the participants data. For example, to get all the
participants who joined the meeting:
// get all joined participants
const joinedParticipants = meeting.participants.joined;
The
meeting.participants object has the following properties.
joined: A map that contains all the participants who have joined the meeting except the local user
waitlisted: A map that contains all the participants waiting to join the meeting.
active: A map that contains all the participants except the local user who are supposed to be on the screen at the moment
pinned: A map that contains all the pinned participants of the meeting.
count: The number of participants who are joined in the meeting.
pageCount: Number of pages available in paginated mode.
maxActiveParticipantsCount: The maximum number of participants that can be present in the active state.
lastActiveSpeaker: This stores the
participantIdof the last participant who spoke in the meeting.
Therefore, if you were to make a grid of participants, you'd use the
active
map, but to display all participants in the meeting you'd use the
joined map.
Each participant in each of the
joined,
waitlisted,
active, and
pinned
maps is of type
DyteParticipant. Read more
about each individual
participant object
here.
Each of these maps are of type
DyteParticipantMap, and therefore emit a
participantJoined event when a participant is added to the map, and a
participantLeft event when a participant leaves the map. For instance, to
listen for when a participant gets pinned in the meeting, you can use the
following snippet:
meeting.participants.pinned.on('participantJoined', (participant) => {
console.log(`Participant ${participant.name} got pinned`);
});
Set participant view mode
The view mode indicates whether the participants are populated in
ACTIVE_GRID
mode or
PAGINATED mode. In
ACTIVE_GRID mode, the participants are
automatically replaced in
meeting.participants.active, based on who is
speaking or who has their video turned on.
In
PAGINATED mode, the participants in
meeting.participants.active will be
fixed. Only when you call the
meeting.participants.setPage(pageNumber) method,
it will replace the
active participants with a different set of participants.
You can change the participant view between
ACTIVE_GRID and
PAGINATED mode
using the following method. This will trigger
viewModeChanged event as a side
affect.
// set the view mode to paginated
await meeting.participants.setViewMode('PAGINATED');
// set the view mode to active grid
await meeting.participants.setViewMode('ACTIVE_GRID');
Set page number in paginated mode
The
setPage() method allows you to switch between pages of participants
present in the meeting.
// switch to second page
await meeting.participants.setPage(2);
Host control methods
The
meeting.participants object has host control methods that allow you to
disable the audio and video streams of other users in the meeting (given that
the user preset has the right permissions).
// mute all participants
await meeting.participants.disableAllAudio();
// disable video for all participants
await meeting.participants.disableAllVideo();
// mute a participant
const participantId = '...';
await meeting.participants.disableAudio(participantId);
// disable video for a participant
const participantId = '...';
await meeting.participants.disableVideo(participantId);
To remove participants from a meeting, you can call the
kick() or
kickAll()
method. The
kick() method accepts a parameter called
participantId (type
string). This is the ID of participant to be kicked.
// remove all participants from the meeting
await meeting.participants.kickAll();
// remove a participant from the meeting
const participantId = '...';
await meeting.participants.kick(participantId);
Webinar methods
The
acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests() method lets the host accept all
pending requests to join a webinar.
await meeting.participants.joined.acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests();
Waiting room methods
The
acceptWaitingRoomRequest() method accepts requests from waitlisted
participants if user has appropriate permissions.
await meeting.participants.joined.acceptWaitingRoomRequest(participantId);
The
rejectWaitingRoomRequest() method requests from waitlisted participants if
user has appropriate permissions.
await meeting.participants.joined.rejectWaitingRoomRequest(participantId);