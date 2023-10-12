On this page

Picture-in-Picture

Picture-in-Picture API allows you to render meeting.participants.active participant's video as a floating tile outside of the current webpage's context.

Supported in Chrome/Edge/Chromium based browsers

Use the boolean value at meeting.participants.pip.isSupported to check if the browser supports PIP capabilities

Call meeting.participant.pip.init() to activate PIP mode. Optionally you can pass height and width the configure the size of the PIP tile

meeting . participant . pip . init ( {

width : 360 ,

height : 360 ,

} ) ;



meeting.participant.pip.enable() to enable PIP mode if disabled