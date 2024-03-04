Skip to main content

Permissions

Permissions for a participant are defined by the preset. However they can updated in meeting by calling updatePermissions for remote participants

Find the target participants

Permissions can be updated for either a single participant or multiple participant at once. Find the ids of the participant whose permissions need to be updated

const participantIds = meeting.participants.joined
  .toArray()
  .filter((e) => {
    return e.name.startsWith('John');
  })
  .map((p) => p.id);

Update permissions

// Allow file upload permissions in public chat
const newPermissions = { chat: { public: { files: true } } };

meeting.participants.updatePermissions(participantIds, newPermissions);

Allowed values for update permissions objects. Every field is optional

interface UpdatedPermissions {
    polls?: {
      canCreate?: boolean;
      canVote?: boolean;
    };
    plugins?: {
      canClose?: boolean;
      canStart?: boolean;
    };
    chat?: {
      public?: {
        canSend?: boolean;
        text?: boolean;
        files?: boolean;
      };
      private?: {
        canSend?: boolean;
        text?: boolean;
        files?: boolean;
      };;
    };
}