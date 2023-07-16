On this page

Participant Events

You can subscribe to events for all participants using meeting.participants.on() method. Here are the supported events:

Triggered when the View mode changes

meeting . participants . on (

'viewModeChanged' ,

( { viewMode , currentPage , pageCount } ) => {

console . log ( 'view mode changed' , viewMode ) ;

}

) ;



meeting . participants . on (

'pageChanged' ,

( { viewMode , currentPage , pageCount } ) => {

console . log ( 'page changed' , currentPage ) ;

}

) ;



This event is triggered when a participant becomes active when they starts to speak.

meeting . participants . on ( 'activeSpeaker' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` ${ participant . id } is currently speaking ` ) ;

} ) ;



Instead of subscribing to individual participant events, you can subscribe to a participant map, such as joined & active and get updated when any of the participant emits an event.

If you want to subscribe to participants when they become active , you can do so by subscribing to meetings.participants.active.on('participantJoined')

Trigger an event when any participant joins the meeting.

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'participantJoined' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " has joined ` ) ;

} ) ;



Trigger an event when any participant leaves the meeting.

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'participantLeft' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " has left the meeting ` ) ;

} ) ;



Trigger an event when a participant is pinned.

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'pinned' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` Participant with id " ${ participant . id } " was pinned ` ) ;

} ) ;



Trigger an event when a participant is unpinned.

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'unpinned' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` Participant with id " ${ participant . id } " was unpinned ` ) ;

} ) ;



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops video.

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'videoUpdate' , ( participant ) => {

console . log (

` A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their video track in the meeting `

) ;



if ( participant . videoEnabled ) {



} else {



}

} ) ;



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops audio.

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'audioUpdate' , ( participant ) => {

console . log (

` A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their audio track in the meeting `

) ;



if ( participant . audioEnabled ) {



} else {



}

} ) ;



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops screen share.

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'screenShareUpdate' , ( participant ) => {

console . log (

` A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their screen share in the meeting `

) ;



if ( participant . screenShareEnabled ) {



} else {



}

} ) ;



Subscribe to the mediaScoreUpdate event to monitor network

meeting . participants . joined . on (

'mediaScoreUpdate' ,

( { participantId , kind , isScreenshare , score } ) => {

if ( kind === 'video' ) {

console . log (

` Participant ${ participantId } 's ${

isScreenshare ? 'screenshare' : 'video'

} quality score is ` ,

score

) ;

}



if ( kind === 'audio' ) {

console . log (

` Participant ${ participantId } 's audio quality score is ` ,

score

) ;

}



if ( score < 5 ) {

console . log ( ` Participant ${ participantId } 's media quality is poor ` ) ;

}

}

) ;



If you want to subscribe to above events but for a specific participant only, you can do so by binding event to meeting.participants.joined.get(peerId).on() method. where the peerId is the id of the participant that you want to watch.

Here is a list of events that can are emitted for a participants in a WEBINAR setup.