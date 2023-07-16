Skip to main content

Introduction

The meetings polls object can be accessed using meeting.polls. It provides methods to create polls, vote, and more.

meeting.polls.items returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type Poll.

The type Poll is defined in the following manner.

interface Poll {
  id: string;
  question: string;
  options: PollOption[];
  anonymous: boolean;
  hideVotes: boolean;
  createdBy: string;
  createdByUserId: string;
  voted: string[]; // stores participant ID
}

interface PollOption {
  text: string;
  votes: {
    id: string; // stores participant ID
    name: string;
  }[];
  count: number;
}