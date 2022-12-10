Creating a poll

A new poll can be created using the create method from the meeting.polls object. The meeting.polls.create() method accepts the following params.

Param Type Default Value Required Description question string - yes The question that is to be voted for. options string[] - yes The options of the poll. anonymous boolean false no If true, the poll votes are anonymous. hideVotes boolean false no If true, the votes on the poll are hidden.

The following snippet creates a poll where votes are anonymous.