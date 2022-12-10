Creating a poll
A new poll can be created using the
create method from the
meeting.polls object. The
meeting.polls.create() method
accepts the following params.
|Param
|Type
|Default Value
|Required
|Description
|question
|string
|-
|yes
|The question that is to be voted for.
|options
|string[]
|-
|yes
|The options of the poll.
|anonymous
|boolean
|false
|no
|If true, the poll votes are anonymous.
|hideVotes
|boolean
|false
|no
|If true, the votes on the poll are hidden.
The following snippet creates a poll where votes are anonymous.
await meeting.poll.create(
'Are you an early bird or a night owl?',
['Early bird', 'Night owl'],
true
);