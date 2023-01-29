On this page

Other poll functions

The total votes on a poll can be accessed in the following manner.

const poll = meeting . polls . items [ 0 ] ;

const votes = poll . voted ;



votes is an array of participant ID's ( meeting.participant.id ).

The total votes on a poll option can be accessed in the following manner.

const poll = meeting . polls . items [ 0 ] ;

const options = poll . options ;



options returns an array of objects, where each object is of type PollObject .

An event is fired each time meeting.polls.items is updated or created. User can listen for this to get the updated list of polls. the response object contains the following properties.

polls : List of all polls.

: List of all polls. newPoll : A boolean variable which is true when a new poll has been created.