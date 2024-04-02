On this page

Media Preview

This section focuses on pre-call functionality, providing developers with the tools needed to prepare the media environment before joining the meeting. If you are using our UI Kits, this will be handled by dyte-setup-screen or could be built with dyte-participant-tile , dyte-settings components.

audioEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.

videoEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.

audioTrack : The audio track for the local user.

videoTrack : The video track for the local user.

The same methods used by post joining meeting are also used to control media-pre meeting.

1. Mute/Unmute microphone



await meeting . self . disableAudio ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableAudio ( ) ;



Anytime there is an update in audio state you will get a audioUpdate event



meeting . self . on ( 'audioUpdate' , ( { audioEnabled , audioTrack } ) => {



} ) ;





2. Enable/Disable camera



await meeting . self . disableVideo ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableVideo ( ) ;



meeting . self . on ( 'videoUpdate' , ( { videoEnabled , videoTrack } ) => {



} ) ;



Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:



const currentDevices = meeting . self . getCurrentDevices ( ) ;





const devices = meeting . self . getAllDevices ( ) ;





const audioDevices = meeting . self . getAudioDevices ( ) ;





const videoDevices = meeting . self . getVideoDevices ( ) ;





const speakerDevices = meeting . self . getSpeakerDevices ( ) ;



These methods should be called when you want the user to be shown these preferences. When the user selects a device, use the below method to select the device.

Set device