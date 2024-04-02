On this page

To enable the virtual background feature in your application, first you need to install the "Background Transformer" package.

NPM

CDN npm i @dytesdk/video-background-transformer

If you are using the web-core CDN script bundle, you can add the package by including a script tag in the head section of your HTML file: < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/video-background-transformer/dist/index.iife.js" > < / script >



import DyteVideoBackgroundTransformer from '@dytesdk/video-background-transformer' ;



If you installed the package using a script tag, the DyteVideoBackgroundTransformer will be automatically available for use once the installation process is complete.

const videoBackgroundTransformer = await DyteVideoBackgroundTransformer . init ( ) ;



To incorporate an image as a background, create a static background video middleware using the createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware method provided by the videoBackgroundTransformer object.

const videoMiddleware =

await videoBackgroundTransformer . createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware (

` https://assets.dyte.io/backgrounds/bg-dyte-office.jpg `

) ;

meeting . self . addVideoMiddleware ( videoMiddleware ) ;



note Ensure that the URL of the image allows Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) to avoid canvas tainting issues. If the CORS policy is not allowed for the image, it may result in the video feed getting stuck on a frame or appearing blank.

Create a background blur video middleware using the createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware method provided by the videoBackgroundTransformer object.

const videoMiddleware =

await videoBackgroundTransformer . createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware ( 10 ) ;

meeting . self . addVideoMiddleware ( videoMiddleware ) ;



Pass intensity as a parameter between 1-100

Use the removeVideoMiddleware method

meeting.self.removeVideoMiddleware(videoMiddleware);



note This is a paid addon, contact support@dyte.io for access.

Create/Append to the .npmrc file in the project root with the below contents

//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=<token-from-dyte>

@dytesdk:registry=https://registry.npmjs.org/

#always-auth=true



npm i @dytesdk/krisp-noise-cancellation



Initialise the middleware

const krisp = new Krisp ( ) ;

await krisp . init ( meeting ) ;



Enable / disable the noise cancellation