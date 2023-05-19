On this page

Introduction - Local User

The local user has the methods and properties on the local user media controls. Accessible via self key within the meeting object, the local user also contains the access control (permissions) and theming-related properties that will help to render the meeting state.

Here is a list of properties that local user provides:

The ID of the participant pertaining to local user.

The User ID of the participant pertaining to local user.

The ID of the organization the meeting is created from.

Contains Name of the local user.

A boolean value indicating if the local user is pinned or not.

A boolean value indicating if the meeting can supports remote control.

Information like browser and OS details.

Display picture URL for the local user.

Indicates if the local user has been waitlisted or not. It can take the following values: accepted | waiting | rejected | none ;

Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant.

A boolean value indicating if the local user has joined the meeting.

Indicates the state of the user in the meeting. It can take the following values: init | joined | waitlisted | rejected | kicked | left | ended ;

The permissions related to various capabilities within a meeting context for the local user

The current audio and video permissions given by the local user.

The audio track for the local user.

The audio track for the local user without any middleware applied on it.

The video track for the local user.

The video track for the local user without any middleware applied on it.

The screen share video and audio tracks for the local user.

A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.

A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.

A boolean value indicating if the screen share is currently enabled.

The suggested theme for building the user interface.

The suggested theme for building the user interface.

preview : The local audio and video stream for the preview purpose (it will be populated after calling enablePreview ).

By default as soon as you join the meeting the SDK will produce your video and audio streams. To change this behaviour use the default parameter

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken ,

defaults : {

audio : false ,

video : true ,

} ,

} ) ;



If audio and video tracks are disabled during the DyteClient initialization process. You can setup the audio and video tracks by simply calling setup tracks method like below:

meeting . self . setupTracks ( { audio : true , video : true } ) ;



Change the user's name by calling setName method. The changed name will reflect across all participants ONLY if the change happens before joining the meeting.

await meeting . self . setName ( 'New Name' ) ;





await meeting . self . disableAudio ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableAudio ( ) ;





meeting . self . audioEnabled ;





await meeting . self . disableVideo ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableVideo ( ) ;





meeting . self . videoEnabled ;





await meeting . self . enableScreenShare ( ) ;





await meeting . self . disableScreenShare ( ) ;





meeting . self . screenShareEnabled ;



You can set the defaults for screen share during initialization

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken ,

defaults : {

screenShare : {

displaySurface : 'window' ,

} ,

} ,

} ) ;

