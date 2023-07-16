On this page

Local User - Events

You can subscribe to various events on the local user by calling meeting.self.on(EVENT_NAME) .

Triggered when the room join event completes and now the meeting is ready to produce and consume media.

meeting . self . on ( 'roomJoined' , ( ) => {

console . log (

'User has joined the meeting and ready to produce and consume media'

) ;

} ) ;



Triggered when the local user leaves the meeting.

meeting . self . on ( 'roomLeft' , ( { state } ) => {



if ( state === 'left' ) {

console . log ( 'User has left the meeting' ) ;

}

} ) ;



Here are all the possible values of the state variable.

Event Description left Participant has left the room. kicked Participant is removed from the meeting. ended Everyone is removed from the meeting, and the session has ended. rejected Participant's request to join the room is rejected (when you're in a waiting room).

Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo

const videoElem = document . getElementById ( 'my-video' ) ;



meeting . self . on ( 'videoUpdate' , async ( { videoEnabled , videoTrack } ) => {

if ( videoEnabled ) {

const stream = new MediaStream ( ) ;

stream . addTrack ( videoTrack ) ;

videoElem . srcObject = stream ;

videoElem . play ( ) ;

} else {

videoElem . stop ( ) ;

}

} ) ;



Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using enableAudio or disableAudio

const audioElem = document . getElementById ( 'my-audio' ) ;



meeting . self . on ( 'audioUpdate' , async ( { audioEnabled , audioTrack } ) => {

if ( audioEnabled ) {

const stream = new MediaStream ( ) ;

stream . addTrack ( audioTrack ) ;

audioElem . srcObject = stream ;

audioElem . play ( ) ;

} else {

audioElem . stop ( ) ;

}

} ) ;



Triggered when the user starts / stops the screen share using enableScreenShare() or disableScreenShare() .

const screenElem = document . getElementById ( 'my-screen-share' ) ;



meeting . self . on (

'screenShareUpdate' ,

async ( { screenShareEnabled , screenShareTracks } ) => {

if ( screenShareEnabled ) {

const stream = new MediaStream ( ) ;

stream . addTrack ( screenShareTracks . video ) ;

screenElem . srcObject ( stream ) ;

await screenElem . play ( ) ;

} else {

await screenElem . stop ( ) ;

}

}

) ;



Subscribe to the deviceUpdate event to handle the changing video, audio and speaker devices

meeting . self . on ( 'deviceUpdate' , ( { device } ) => {



if ( device . kind === 'audioinput' ) {

console . log ( 'mic change' , device ) ;

}



if ( device . kind === 'videoinput' ) {

console . log ( 'camera change' , device ) ;

}



if ( device . kind === 'audiooutput' ) {

console . log ( 'speaker change' , device ) ;

}

} ) ;



Subscribe to the mediaScoreUpdate event to monitor network

meeting . self . on ( 'mediaScoreUpdate' , ( { kind , isScreenshare , score } ) => {

if ( kind === 'video' ) {

console . log (

` Your ${ isScreenshare ? 'screenshare' : 'video' } quality score is ` ,

score

) ;

}



if ( kind === 'audio' ) {

console . log ( 'Your audio quality score is ' , score ) ;

}



if ( score < 5 ) {

console . log ( 'Your media quality is poor' ) ;

}

} ) ;



In a WEBINAR setup, below events can be used to bring a user on to stage