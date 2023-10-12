Other Methods

On this page

meeting.self.updateVideoConstraints(resolution)

Example

meeting . self . updateVideoConstraints ( {

width : { ideal : 1920 } ,

height : { ideal : 1080 } ,

} ) ;



meeting.self.updateScreenshareConstraints(resolution)

Example

meeting . self . updateScreenshareConstraints ( {

width : { ideal : 1920 } ,

height : { ideal : 1080 } ,

} ) ;



Middlewares are add-ons that you can use to add effects and filters to your audio and video streams with ease. The meeting.self namespace exposes methods to add and remove these middlewares. Read more about how to work with middlewares here.

function RetroTheme ( ) {

return ( canvas , ctx ) => {

ctx . filter = 'grayscale(1)' ;

ctx . shadowColor = '#000' ;

ctx . shadowBlur = 20 ;

ctx . lineWidth = 50 ;

ctx . strokeStyle = '#000' ;

ctx . strokeRect ( 0 , 0 , canvas . width , canvas . height ) ;

} ;

}





meeting . self . addVideoMiddleware ( RetroTheme ) ;





meeting . self . removeVideoMiddleware ( RetroTheme ) ;





meeting . self . addAudioMiddleware ( YourAudioMiddleware ) ;





meeting . self . removeAudioMiddleware ( YourAudioMiddleware ) ;



You can pin or unpin yourself given you have the appropriate permissions. You can check the pinned status of the local user using meeting.isPinned .

meeting . self . pin ( ) ;



meeting . self . unpin ( ) ;



The Dyte Webinar revolves around the concept of a stage. The stage is directly accessible for hosts, while participants can request to join the stage. Here's how you can interact with stage APIs.

Read more about Dyte Webinars here.