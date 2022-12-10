Skip to main content

Media Permission Errors

This event is triggered when Dyte fails to acquire the user's local media (camera and/or microphone) or user revokes the permission for media devices.

Your application can catch these errors like below:

meeting.self.on('mediaPermissionError', ({
    message,
    kind
}) => {
    console.log(`Failed to capture ${kind}:  ${message}`);
});

This event shares information that can be used to show appropriate message for the user.

Possible values for message are

DENIED  - Permission was denied by the user

SYSTEM_DENIED   - Permission was denied by the system

COULD_NOT_START - Failed to capture media stream from the hardware

Possible values for kind - audio, video, screenshare