Media Permission Errors

This event is triggered when Dyte fails to acquire the user's local media (camera and/or microphone) or user revokes the permission for media devices.

Your application can catch these errors like below:

meeting.self.on('mediaPermissionError', ({

message,

kind

}) => {

console.log(`Failed to capture ${kind}: ${message}`);

});



This event shares information that can be used to show appropriate message for the user.

Possible values for message are

DENIED - Permission was denied by the user



SYSTEM_DENIED - Permission was denied by the system



COULD_NOT_START - Failed to capture media stream from the hardware

