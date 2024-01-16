Use Web Core Hooks
Dyte's React UI Kit provides multiple Hooks. Hooks let you use different React features from your components.
This provides seamless developer experience when integrating Dyte's UI Kit in
your React project. You can simply import the package from
dytesdk/react-web-core, which is a hooks wrapper on
dytesdk/web-core.
This page lists all the built-in Hooks in Dyte.
<DyteProvider />
It is a simple context provider providing the meeting object to child components.
import { useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
function App() {
const [client, initClient] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initClient({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
// set default values for user media
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: true,
},
});
}, []);
return (
<DyteProvider value={client}>
<Meeting />
</DyteProvider>
);
}
And to consume the context value, we provide two more hooks, each serving a specific purpose.
These are:
useDyteMeeting()
useDyteSelector()
useDyteMeeting()
This hook essentially returns the
meeting object you passed to the
DyteProvider.
The value returned doesn't re-render always whenever properties inside the object change.
import { useDyteSelector, useDyteMeeting } from '@dytesdk/';
function Meeting() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
/*
use joinRoom() method or the setup screen component
to actually enter the meeting
*/
useEffect(() => {
meeting.joinRoom();
}, [meeting]);
// show DyteMeeting
return <DyteMeeting meeting={meeting} />;
}
useDyteSelector()
If you're familiar with Redux's useSelector hook, this hook works in a similar way.
It allows you to extract data from the
meeting object using a selector
function.
This hook will only cause a re-render when the actual data you returned for changes.
Here is how you can get all the joined participants data:
const joinedParticipants = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.participants.joined
);
Refer to core documentation for reference on
the various properties of the
meeting object.
Example
import React from 'react';
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { DyteGrid, DyteButton } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
function Meeting() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
const roomJoined = useDyteSelector((m) => m.self.roomJoined);
if (!roomJoined) {
return (
<div>
<p>You haven't joined the room yet.</p>
<DyteButton onClick={() => meeting.joinRoom()}>Join Room</DyteButton>
</div>
);
}
return (
<div style={{ height: '100vh', width: '100vw' }}>
<DyteGrid meeting={meeting} />
</div>
);
}
export default Meeting;