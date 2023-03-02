DyteGrid
The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
aspectRatio
The aspect ratio of each participant
Default
'16:9'
Type
string
config
Config object
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
gap
Gap between participants
Default
8
Type
number
gridSize
Grid size
Default
defaultGridSize
Type
GridSize
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
layout
Grid Layout
Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"
overrides
Default
{}
Type
any
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n