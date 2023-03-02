Skip to main content

DyteGrid

The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

aspectRatio

The aspect ratio of each participant

Default
'16:9'
Type
string

config

Config object

Default
defaultConfig

gap

Gap between participants

Default
8
Type
number

gridSize

Grid size

Default
defaultGridSize
Type
GridSize

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

layout

Grid Layout

Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"

overrides

Default
{}
Type
any

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()