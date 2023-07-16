Design System
A design system is a collection of reusable components, guided by clear standards, that can be assembled together to build any number of applications.
Dyte's UI Kit uses Atomic design as a principle to bring logic and structure to individual screens. Read this blog post to get a complete overview of how we're using design tokens and atomic design principles to create a multi-brand, multi-device Design System.
Let's look at how you can customize your UI with Dyte's UI Kit.
Dyte provides the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility to programmatically
configure the design system of UI Kit components with a few lines of code.
Read on to learn more about each token in detail.
Design Tokens
UI Kit uses design tokens for it's design system.
Design tokens are the design related values which are used to maintain a design system, which provides flexibility in customizing the overall design of a system with values such as: typography, spacing, colors etc.
These design tokens are stored and shared among components with the help of CSS variables.
Typography
--dyte-font-family: Inter;
You can tweak the font family used in your UI Kit components easily with this token.
You can edit this value in two ways with the provideDyteDesignSystem utility.
Usage
const designTokens = {
fontFamily: 'Custom Font';
// or
googleFont: 'A Google Font';
}
Set either of these values in your design tokens.
- With
fontFamily🪡 - Use a custom font family, you'll have to load the font manually.
- With
googleFont✨ - Use a google font, the font is loaded automatically.
Colors
--dyte-colors-brand-500: 33 96 253;
--dyte-colors-background-1000: 8 8 8;
/* ... rest of the shades */
CSS Variables are set in the format:
R G B.
Here are all the color tokens, along with their default values.
Usage
Note the exception of
text and
text-on-brand colors, you only specify a
single color even though there are the following shades: 1000 - 600.
This is because the
provideDyteDesignSystem() utility sets the color you pass
to
text-1000 and calculates lighter shades and sets them as well.
Only pass objects for
brand and
background colors.
A set of commonly used
background shades are available by default with the
theme property.
Theme values are:
light,
dark,
darkest.
Edit color tokens like this. Only the colors you specify will be set.
const designTokens = {
theme: 'darkest',
colors: {
brand: { 500: '#0D51FD' },
background: { 1000: '#080808' },
text: '#ffffff',
'text-on-primary': '#ffffff',
'video-bg': '#181818',
},
};
Spacing
--dyte-space-1: 4px;
/* ... rest of the spacing scale */
The spacing scale is used for setting width, height, margins, paddings, positions etc. throughout the components.
- The default value for the spacing scale base is
4px.
- Rest of the values are calculated with this base, set to
--dyte-space-1.
- Current spacing scale ranges from
0to
96.
Usage
Set the base of the spacing scale with
spacingBase property.
const designTokens = {
spacingBase: 4, // value in px
};
Border Width & Border Radius
Border Width and Border Radius properties can also be customized with design tokens!
|Token Name
|Values
borderWidth
none,
thin,
fat
borderRadius
sharp,
rounded,
extra-rounded,
circular
Usage
const designTokens = {
borderWidth: 'thin',
borderRadius: 'rounded',
};