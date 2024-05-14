Skip to main content

DyteNetworkIndicator

A component that indicates poor network connection.

<DyteNetworkIndicator meeting={meeting} participant={meeting.self} />

It listens to the mediaScoreUpdate event of the passed participant to get the score.

 (participant as DyteParticipant).addListener('mediaScoreUpdate', ({ kind, isScreenshare, score }) => {
  console.log(`Score for ${isScreenshare ? 'screen share': ''} ${kind} was:: ${score}`);
});
info

This component will only be visible if the network quality is poor (less than or equal to 3, on a scale of 5, 5 being best).

Props

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

isScreenShare

Is for screenshare

Default
false
Type
boolean

meeting

Meeting

participant

Participant or Self

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()