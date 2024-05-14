DyteNetworkIndicator
A component that indicates poor network connection.
<DyteNetworkIndicator meeting={meeting} participant={meeting.self} />
It listens to the mediaScoreUpdate event of the passed participant to get the score.
(participant as DyteParticipant).addListener('mediaScoreUpdate', ({ kind, isScreenshare, score }) => {
console.log(`Score for ${isScreenshare ? 'screen share': ''} ${kind} was:: ${score}`);
});
info
This component will only be visible if the network quality is poor (less than or equal to 3, on a scale of 5, 5 being best).
Props
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
isScreenShare
Is for screenshare
Default
false
Type
boolean
meeting
Meeting
Type
DyteClient
participant
Participant or Self
Type
DyteParticipant | DyteSelf
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n