DytePollsToggle

A button which toggles visibility of polls.

You need to pass the meeting object to it to see the unread polls count badge.

When clicked it emits a dyteStateUpdate event with the data:

{
  activeSidebar: boolean;
  sidebar: 'polls' | 'none';
}

Props

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"