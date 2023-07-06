Skip to main content

DyteNotifications

A component which handles notifications.

You can configure which notifications you want to see and which ones you want to hear. There are also certain limits which you can set as well.

The configurations take a specific category of notifications. Available categories are participant_joined, participant_left, participant_joined_waitlist, chat, polls, webinar, tab_sync.

Notifications Popup

It is possible to customize which activity needs to show a notification alert. Use the notifications configuration to update individual category of notifications.

All categories are enabled by default.

To disable specific category of notifications set the value of the category to false like below.

Notification duration

Similar to notification popup, it is possible to customize the duration of the notification popup displayed on screen. By using the notification_duration configuration, it is possible to change the duration for individual category of notifications.

Here are the default display durations (in milliseconds)

participant_joined: 2000
participant_left: 2000
participant_joined_waitlist: 4000
chat: 2000
polls: 2000
webinar: 2000
tab_sync: 2000

To change the duration for a specific category of notifications set the value of the category to the milliseconds.

Notification Sound

It is possible to turn off the notification sound for specific category of notifications.

To disable sound for a specific category of notifications set the value of the category to false like below.

Controlling sound once participants count

It is possible to disable notification / sound automatically once the number of participants cross a certain limit.

Turn off the notification sound for new chat messages after 10 participants

const config = {
  participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit: 10,
};

Turn off the notification sound for participant joined notifications after 10 participants

const config = {
  participant_joined_sound_notification_limit: 10,
};

Currently the number of configurations are limited, we are adding it for more categories soon.

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

config

Config object

Default
defaultConfig

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()