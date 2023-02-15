Skip to main content

DyteI18n

Ƭ DyteI18n: (key: keyof LangDict | string & {}) => string

Type declaration

▸ (key): string

i18n helper method type

Parameters
NameType
keykeyof LangDict | string & {}
Returns

string

IconPack

Ƭ IconPack: typeof defaultIconPack

Icon Pack object type.

  • Oject key denotes name of icon
  • Object value stores the SVG string

LangDict

Ƭ LangDict: typeof defaultLanguage

Language dictionary object type

Size

Ƭ Size: "sm" | "md" | "lg" | "xl"

Screen breakpoints

Variables

defaultConfig

Const defaultConfig: UIConfig

The default UI Config

defaultIconPack

Const defaultIconPack: Object

Type declaration

NameType
attachstring
call_endstring
chatstring
checkmarkstring
chevron_downstring
chevron_leftstring
chevron_rightstring
chevron_upstring
clockstring
copystring
disconnectedstring
dismissstring
downloadstring
emoji_multiplestring
full_screen_maximizestring
full_screen_minimizestring
imagestring
image_offstring
join_stagestring
leave_stagestring
mic_offstring
mic_onstring
more_verticalstring
participantsstring
peoplestring
pinstring
pin_offstring
pollstring
recordingstring
rocketstring
searchstring
sendstring
settingsstring
sharestring
share_screen_personstring
share_screen_startstring
share_screen_stopstring
speakerstring
spinnerstring
spotlightstring
stop_recordingstring
subtractstring
vertical_scrollstring
vertical_scroll_disabledstring
video_offstring
video_onstring
wandstring
warningstring
wifistring

defaultLanguage

Const defaultLanguage: Object

Default language dictionary

Type declaration

NameType
audiostring
cancelstring
chatstring
connectionstring
dismissstring
end_meeting_for_allstring
full_screenstring
full_screen.exitstring
leavestring
leave_confirmationstring
left_meetingstring
mic_offstring
mic_onstring
pagestring
participantsstring
perm.sys_denied.messagestring
perm_browser_deniedstring
perm_denied_textstring
perm_denied_titlestring
perm_sys_deniedstring
pluginsstring
pollsstring
settingsstring
setup_screen.join_in_asstring
setup_screen.joining_asstring
setup_screen.your_namestring
share_screen_startstring
share_screen_stopstring
stage.add_to_stagestring
stage.empty_hoststring
stage.empty_host_summarystring
stage.empty_viewerstring
stage.join_cancelstring
stage.join_confirmstring
stage.join_summarystring
stage.join_titlestring
stage.remove_from_stagestring
stage_request.accept_allstring
stage_request.accept_requeststring
stage_request.approval_pendingstring
stage_request.deniedstring
stage_request.denied_tipstring
stage_request.deny_requeststring
stage_request.header_titlestring
stage_request.leave_stagestring
stage_request.leave_tipstring
stage_request.pending_tipstring
stage_request.requeststring
stage_request.request_tipstring
videostring
video_offstring
video_onstring
waitlist.accept_allstring
waitlist.accept_requeststring
waitlist.body_textstring
waitlist.deny_requeststring
waitlist.header_titlestring

Functions

extendConfig

extendConfig(config, baseConfig?): UIConfig

Extend the default UI Config with your own

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
configUIConfigYour extended UI Config
baseConfig?UIConfig-

Returns

UIConfig

New extended UI Config object

generateConfig

generateConfig(oldConfig, toExtend?, options?): Object

Generates a config with older theme value.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
oldConfigDyteThemePresetV1V1 Theme object
toExtend?UIConfigUI Config object to extend the generated config
options?ConfigOptionsOptions for toggling components

Returns

Object

NameType
configUIConfig
dataConfigData

provideDyteDesignSystem

provideDyteDesignSystem(el, tokens): void

Provides the design system new tokens to consume values from for styling the Dyte UI Kit's UI.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
elHTMLElementThe element/node you want to provide Dyte's design system.
tokensDesignTokensThe design tokens you want to updated.

Returns

void

sendNotification

sendNotification(notification): boolean

Send notification which will be displayed in the <dyte-notifications /> component.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
notificationNotificationNotification object

Returns

boolean

Return value of emitting the event

