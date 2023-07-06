Skip to main content

DyteSpotlightGrid

A grid component that renders two lists of participants: pinnedParticipants and participants.

You can customize the layout to a column view, by default is is row.

  • Participants from pinnedParticipants[] are rendered inside a larger grid.
  • Participants from participants[] array are rendered in a smaller grid.

Props

aspectRatio

Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: `width:height`

Default
'16:9'
Type
string

config

UI Config

Default
defaultConfig

gap

Gap between participant tiles

Default
8
Type
number

gridSize

Grid size

Default
defaultGridSize
Type
GridSize

iconPack

Icon Pack

Default
defaultIconPack

layout

Grid Layout

Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"

meeting

Meeting object

participants

Participants

Default
[]

pinnedParticipants

Pinned Participants

Default
[]

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()