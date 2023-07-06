DyteSpotlightGrid
A grid component that renders two lists of participants:
pinnedParticipants and
participants.
You can customize the layout to a
column view, by default is is
row.
- Participants from
pinnedParticipants[]are rendered inside a larger grid.
- Participants from
participants[]array are rendered in a smaller grid.
Props
aspectRatio
Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: `width:height`
Default
'16:9'
Type
string
config
UI Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
gap
Gap between participant tiles
Default
8
Type
number
gridSize
Grid size
Default
defaultGridSize
Type
GridSize
iconPack
Icon Pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
layout
Grid Layout
Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
participants
Participants
Default
[]
Type
(DyteParticipant | DyteSelf)[]
pinnedParticipants
Pinned Participants
Default
[]
Type
(DyteParticipant | DyteSelf)[]
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n