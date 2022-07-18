DyteControlbarButton
A skeleton component used for composing buttons.
Props
brandIcon
Whether icon requires brand color
Default
false
Type
boolean
disabled
Whether button is disabled
Default
false
Type
boolean
icon
Icon
Type
string
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
isLoading
Loading state Ignores current icon and shows a spinner if true
Type
boolean
label
Label of button
Type
string
showWarning
Whether to show warning icon
Default
false
Type
boolean
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"