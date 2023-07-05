On this page

Prerequisite

Before you begin, review and understand the Components Basics.

The following components are critical for the meeting to function, if you are not using DyteMeeting and customizing the UI, you will need to render the following components.

This component is required for audio playback. You will not be able to hear audio without this component.

This component also displays a dialog if the browser throws an auto play error, requiring user interaction to allow audio to be played.

< DyteParticipantsAudio meeting = { meeting } />



This component is required for receiving notifications. If you don't have this component, you won't be notified of events like network disconnection or poor network.

< DyteNotifications

meeting = { meeting }

config = { {

config : {



notifications : [ 'chat' , 'participant_joined' , 'participant_left' ] ,



notification_sounds : [ 'chat' , 'participant_joined' , 'participant_left' ] ,



participant_joined_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,



participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,

} ,

} }

/>



A component which handles all dialog elements in a component. This component is required for the following components to work:

DyteLeaveButton

DyteSettingsToggle

DyteBreakoutRoomsToggle

DyteMuteAllButton

This components depends on the values from states object.