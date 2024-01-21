Quickstart
This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's UI Kit prebuilt components to add live video and audio to your React application with minimal coding and a variety of meeting UI customization options.
Dyte also offers the flexibility to build your own UI using various individual components. This offers limitless customization options to tailor the UI to fit your requirements. For more information, see the Build your own UI section.
For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the React UI Kit GitHub repository.
Objective
You'll learn how to:
- Install the Dyte SDK
- Initialize Dyte Client
- Pass the meeting object to UI Kit
- Go live!
Before Getting Started
Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic and completed the following steps:
- Create a Dyte Developer Account
- Create a Dyte Meeting
- Add Participant to the meeting
Step 1: Install the SDK
Since the UI Kit is built on top of the Core SDK, you must install the
react-web-core package along with the
ui-kit.
react-web-core consists of hooks written on top of
web-core which makes it
easy to use
web-core in React
applications.
You can install the package using npm or Yarn.
- npm
- Yarn
- pnpm
npm install @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
yarn add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
pnpm add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
If you get errors when importing the
react-ui-kit and
react-web-core
packages, try installing them separately.
Version
|@dytesdk/react-ui-kit
|@dytesdk/react-web-core
Step 2: Get Started with Dyte Prebuilt Components
Here's a series of steps that you need to perform:
- Set up
DyteProvider. You need it to import the
DyteProviderfrom the
dytesdk/react-web-core. DyteProvider basically is a hook wrapper on dytesdk/web-core. This provides a meeting object to child components.
- Initialize the Dyte client. Use the
useDyteClient()hook and
initMeetingto initialize a client.
- Call the
init()method and pass the
authToken:
authToken
|After you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API. The API response contains the authToken.
Pass the meeting object to UI Kit, which will use it to retrieve meeting information and display it on the user interface.
The meeting object serves as the link between web-core and UI Kit, allowing them to communicate with one another. Once the UI Kit has the meeting object, it can join and leave meetings, and so on.
import { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { DyteMeeting } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
export default function App() {
const [meeting, initMeeting] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initMeeting({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: false,
},
});
}, []);
return <DyteMeeting meeting={meeting} />;
}
Example: Using Prebuilt
DyteMeeting Component
In the following example, a meeting is created using the
useDyteMeeting
component.
useDyteMeeting essentially returns the meeting object you passed to
the
DyteProvider.
DyteMeeting renders the entire meeting UI. It loads your preset and renders
the UI based on it. With this component, you don't have to handle all the
states, dialogs, and other smaller bits of managing the application.
For more information on the other props of
DyteMeeting, see
DyteMeeting.