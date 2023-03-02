Skip to main content

DyteRecordingToggle

A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.

Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.

Note that the toggle button won't be rendered if you do not have the necessary permission.

Props

disabled

Disable the button

Default
false
Type
boolean

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"