DyteRecordingToggle
A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.
Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.
Note that the toggle button won't be rendered if you do not have the necessary permission.
Props
disabled
Disable the button
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"