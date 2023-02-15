Skip to main content

Interface: States

Global States object which are shared among components

Indexable

[state: string]: any

Properties

activeJoinStage

Optional activeJoinStage: boolean

activeLeaveConfirmation

Optional activeLeaveConfirmation: boolean

activeMoreMenu

Optional activeMoreMenu: boolean

activePermissionsMessage

Optional activePermissionsMessage: boolean

activePlugin

Optional activePlugin: boolean

activeRemoteAccessManager

Optional activeRemoteAccessManager: boolean

activeScreenShare

Optional activeScreenShare: boolean

activeSettings

Optional activeSettings: boolean

activeSidebar

Optional activeSidebar: boolean

activeSpotlight

Optional activeSpotlight: boolean

image

Optional image: ImageMessage

maxPeers

Optional maxPeers: number

meeting

Optional meeting: "idle" | "setup" | "joined" | "ended" | "waiting"

page

Optional page: number

prefs

Optional prefs: UserPreferences

roomLeftState

Optional roomLeftState: RoomLeftState

Optional sidebar: "chat" | "polls" | "participants" | "plugins" | "none"

