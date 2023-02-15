Interface: States
Global States object which are shared among components
Indexable
▪ [state:
string]:
any
Properties
activeJoinStage
•
Optional activeJoinStage:
boolean
activeLeaveConfirmation
•
Optional activeLeaveConfirmation:
boolean
activeMoreMenu
•
Optional activeMoreMenu:
boolean
activePermissionsMessage
•
Optional activePermissionsMessage:
boolean
activePlugin
•
Optional activePlugin:
boolean
activeRemoteAccessManager
•
Optional activeRemoteAccessManager:
boolean
activeScreenShare
•
Optional activeScreenShare:
boolean
activeSettings
•
Optional activeSettings:
boolean
activeSidebar
•
Optional activeSidebar:
boolean
activeSpotlight
•
Optional activeSpotlight:
boolean
image
•
Optional image:
ImageMessage
maxPeers
•
Optional maxPeers:
number
meeting
•
Optional meeting:
"idle" |
"setup" |
"joined" |
"ended" |
"waiting"
page
•
Optional page:
number
prefs
•
Optional prefs:
UserPreferences
roomLeftState
•
Optional roomLeftState:
RoomLeftState
sidebar
•
Optional sidebar:
"chat" |
"polls" |
"participants" |
"plugins" |
"none"