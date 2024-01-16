Customize Meeting Icons
Dyte's UI Kit provides all the necessary UI components to allow complete customization of all its UI Kit components. You can customize your meeting icons such as chat, clock, leave meeting, mic on and off, and more.
Customizing the meeting icons involve the following steps:
- Integrate Dyte's web SDK into your web application
- Customize the default icon pack
Step 1: Integrate Dyte's web SDK into your web application
To get started with customizing the icons for your meetings, you need to first integrate Dyte's Web SDK into your web application.
- npm
- Yarn
- pnpm
npm install @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
yarn add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
pnpm add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
- Initialize the Dyte client using the
useDyteClient()hook. It returns an array with two values, the meeting object and a function to initialize the meeting.
- Create a meeting room using the Create Meeting API.
- Generate an
authTokenusing the Add Participant API. An
authTokenis a unique token that is used to identify a user in the meeting.
- Initialize the meeting using the
initClient()method exposed by
useDyteClient.
- Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit.
The
DyteMeeting component generates the default UI experience. Read more about how to customize the UI here.
import { useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { DyteMeeting } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
function App() {
const [client, initClient] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initClient({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: true,
},
});
}, []);
return <DyteMeeting meeting={client} />;
}
Step 2: Customize default icon pack
Now that you've integrated Dyte SDK into your application successfully, let's quickly understand how you can customize the icon set for your application.
Dyte's default icon set is available at icons.dyte.io. You can modify and generate your custom icon set from here.
In order to replace Dyte's default icon set with your own, you can pass the link to your icon set in the
DyteMeeting component like so.
<DyteMeeting meeting={meeting!} iconPackUrl="my-icon-pack.json" />;
IconPack Reference
Ƭ IconPack: typeof
defaultIconPack
Icon Pack object type:
- Object key denotes name of icon
- Object value stores the SVG string
defaultIconPack
•
Const defaultIconPack:
Object
Type declaration
|Name
|Type
attach
string
call_end
string
chat
string
checkmark
string
chevron_down
string
chevron_left
string
chevron_right
string
chevron_up
string
clock
string
copy
string
disconnected
string
dismiss
string
download
string
emoji_multiple
string
full_screen_maximize
string
full_screen_minimize
string
image
string
image_off
string
join_stage
string
leave_stage
string
mic_off
string
mic_on
string
more_vertical
string
participants
string
people
string
pin
string
pin_off
string
poll
string
recording
string
rocket
string
search
string
send
string
settings
string
share
string
share_screen_person
string
share_screen_start
string
share_screen_stop
string
speaker
string
spinner
string
spotlight
string
stop_recording
string
subtract
string
vertical_scroll
string
vertical_scroll_disabled
string
video_off
string
video_on
string
wand
string
warning
string
wifi
string