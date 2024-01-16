On this page

Customize Meeting Icons

Dyte's UI Kit provides all the necessary UI components to allow complete customization of all its UI Kit components. You can customize your meeting icons such as chat, clock, leave meeting, mic on and off, and more.

Customizing the meeting icons involve the following steps:

Integrate Dyte's web SDK into your web application Customize the default icon pack

To get started with customizing the icons for your meetings, you need to first integrate Dyte's Web SDK into your web application. npm

Yarn

pnpm npm install @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core

yarn add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core

pnpm add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core

Initialize the Dyte client using the useDyteClient() hook. It returns an array with two values, the meeting object and a function to initialize the meeting. Create a meeting room using the Create Meeting API. Generate an authToken using the Add Participant API. An authToken is a unique token that is used to identify a user in the meeting. Initialize the meeting using the initClient() method exposed by useDyteClient . Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit. 1. Install the package using npm or Yarn. The DyteMeeting component generates the default UI experience. Read more about how to customize the UI here. import { useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core' ;

import { DyteMeeting } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ;



function App ( ) {

const [ client , initClient ] = useDyteClient ( ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

initClient ( {

authToken : '<auth-token>' ,

defaults : {

audio : false ,

video : true ,

} ,

} ) ;

} , [ ] ) ;



return < DyteMeeting meeting = { client } /> ;

}



Now that you've integrated Dyte SDK into your application successfully, let's quickly understand how you can customize the icon set for your application.

Dyte's default icon set is available at icons.dyte.io. You can modify and generate your custom icon set from here.

In order to replace Dyte's default icon set with your own, you can pass the link to your icon set in the DyteMeeting component like so.

< DyteMeeting meeting = { meeting ! } iconPackUrl = " my-icon-pack.json " /> ;



Ƭ IconPack: typeof defaultIconPack

Icon Pack object type:

Object key denotes name of icon

Object value stores the SVG string

• Const defaultIconPack: Object