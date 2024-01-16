Customize Meeting Locale
Dyte's UI Kit allows you to customize all the text within the video call interface. You can personalize the text to align with your specific locale needs.
Customizing the locale involve the following steps:
- Integrate Dyte's web SDK into your web application
- Customize the default language pack
Step 1: Integrate Dyte's web SDK into your web application
To get started with customizing the icons for your meetings, you need to first integrate Dyte's Web SDK into your web application.
1. Install the package using npm or Yarn.
The
- npm
- Yarn
- pnpm
npm install @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
yarn add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
pnpm add @dytesdk/react-ui-kit @dytesdk/react-web-core
- Initialize the Dyte client using the
useDyteClient()hook. It returns an array with two values, the meeting object and a function to initialize the meeting.
- Create a meeting room using the Create Meeting API.
- Generate an
authTokenusing the Add Participant API. An
authTokenis a unique token that is used to identify a user in the meeting.
- Initialize the meeting using the
initClient()method exposed by
useDyteClient.
- Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit.
The
DyteMeeting component generates the default UI experience. Read more about how to customize the UI here.
import { useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { DyteMeeting } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
function App() {
const [client, initClient] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initClient({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: true,
},
});
}, []);
return <DyteMeeting meeting={client} />;
}
Step 2: Customize the default language pack
Now that you've integrated Dyte SDK into your application successfully, let's quickly understand how you can customize the language pack for your application.
Dyte's default language pack can be imported like so.
import { defaultLanguage, useLanguage } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
In order to replace Dyte's default locale set with your own, you can pass your own locale to the
t prop exposed by the UI components.
// Customise Dyte's default locale object
const myLanguagePack = useLanguage({
...defaultLanguage,
'mute_all': 'Mute All Users',
});
<DyteMeeting meeting={meeting!} t={myLanguagePack} />;
Dyte's Default Language Reference
Here is the default language pack offered by Dyte:
|Key
|Value
|about_call
|About Call
|screen
|Screen
|leave
|Leave
|dismiss
|Dismiss
|logo
|Logo
|page
|Page
|more
|More
|page.prev
|Previous Page
|page.next
|Next Page
|layout
|Layout
|layout.auto
|Auto Layout
|settings
|Settings
|connection
|Connection
|leave_confirmation
|Are you sure you want to leave the call?
|cancel
|Cancel
|yes
|Yes
|you
|You
|to
|To
|mute
|Mute
|kick
|Kick
|pin
|Pin
|pinned
|Pinned
|unpin
|Unpin
|pip_on
|Show PiP
|pip_off
|Hide PiP
|viewers
|Viewers
|join
|Join
|joined
|Joined
|create
|Create
|close
|Close
|ask
|Ask
|type
|Type
|activate
|Activate
|mic_off
|Mic Off
|disable_mic
|Disable Mic
|mic_on
|Mic On
|enable_mic
|Enable Mic
|audio
|Audio
|mute_all
|Mute all
|mute_all.description
|Everyone in the meeting will be muted.
|mute_all.header
|Are you sure?
|mute_all.allow_unmute
|Allow others to unmute
|video_off
|Video Off
|disable_video
|Disable Video
|video_on
|Video On
|enable_video
|Enable Video
|video
|Video
|chat
|Chat
|chat.new
|New
|chat.new_channel
|Create new channel
|chat.channel_name
|Enter channel name
|chat.member_name
|Enter member name
|chat.add_members
|Add members
|chat.delete_msg
|Delete
|chat.edit_msg
|Edit
|chat.send_msg
|Send message
|chat.send_attachment
|Drop files/images to send
|chat.send_img
|Send an image
|chat.send_file
|Send a file
|chat.send_emoji
|Send an emoji
|chat.update_msg
|Update message
|chat.channel_members
|Channel Members
|chat.welcome
|Create a new channel to get started.
|chat.img.loading
|Loading image
|chat.error.img_not_found
|Image not found
|chat.error.empty_results
|Couldn't find a member with the specified name.
|chat.img.shared_by
|Shared by
|participants
|Participants
|participants.errors.empty_results
|Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.
|participants.empty_list
|It looks like nobody is here.
|participants.turn_off_video
|Turn off video
|polls
|Polls
|polls.by
|Poll by
|polls.question
|Poll Question
|polls.question.placeholder
|What is your poll for?
|polls.option
|Add an option.
|polls.option.placeholder
|Enter an option
|polls.results.anon
|Anonymous
|polls.results.hide
|Hide results before voting
|polls.create
|Create Poll
|polls.cancel
|Cancel Poll Creation
|polls.errors.question_required
|Question is required.
|polls.errors.empty_option
|Empty options not allowed.
|screenshare
|Screen Share
|screenshare.min_preview
|Minimize Preview
|screenshare.max_preview
|Expand Preview
|screenshare.shared
|Your screen is being shared.
|screenshare.start
|Share Screen
|screenshare.stop
|Stop Sharing
|screenshare.error.unknown
|An error occurred while starting screenshare.
|screenshare.error.max_count
|Maximum screen share limit reached.
|plugins
|Plugins
|perm_denied
|Permission denied by browser.
|perm_denied.audio
|Mic Permission denied by browser
|perm_denied.video
|Camera Permission denied by browser
|perm_denied.screenshare
|Screenshare Permission denied by browser
|perm_denied.audio.chrome.message
|Under Chrome settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Permissions'. Select 'Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.video.chrome.message
|Under Chrome settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Permissions'. Select 'Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.screenshare.chrome.message
|Under Chrome settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Permissions'. Select 'Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.audio.safari.message
|Under Safari settings, navigate to 'Websites > Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.video.safari.message
|Under Safari settings, navigate to 'Websites > Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.screenshare.safari.message
|Under Safari settings, navigate to 'Websites > Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.audio.edge.message
|Under Edge settings, navigate to 'Site Permissions > Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.video.edge.message
|Under Edge settings, navigate to 'Site Permissions > Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.screenshare.edge.message
|Under Edge settings, navigate to 'Site Permissions > Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.audio.firefox.message
|Under Firefox settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Permissions > Microphone', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.video.firefox.message
|Under Firefox settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Permissions > Camera', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.screenshare.firefox.message
|Under Firefox settings, navigate to 'Privacy and Security > Permissions > Screenshare', provide permission and reload this application.
|perm_denied.audio.others.message
|From your browser settings, enable 'Microphone' permissions and reload this application.
|perm_denied.video.others.message
|From your browser settings, enable 'Camera' permissions and reload this application.
|perm_denied.screenshare.others.message
|From your browser settings, enable 'Screenshare' permissions and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied
|Permission denied by system
|perm_sys_denied.audio
|Mic permission denied by system
|perm_sys_denied.video
|Camera permission denied by system
|perm_sys_denied.screenshare
|Screenshare permission denied by system
|perm_sys_denied.audio.macos.message
|Open Apple Menu, Navigate to 'System Settings > Privacy & Security > Microphone'. Allow access to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.video.macos.message
|Open Apple Menu, Navigate to 'System Settings > Privacy & Security > Camera'. Allow access to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.screenshare.macos.message
|Open Apple Menu, Navigate to 'System Settings > Privacy & Security > Screenshare'. Allow access to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.audio.ios.message
|On your iPhone, navigate to 'Settings > Privacy > Microphone', allow access to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.video.ios.message
|On your iPhone, navigate to 'Settings > Privacy > Camera', allow access to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.screenshare.ios.message
|On your iPhone, navigate to 'Settings > Privacy > Screenshare', allow access to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.audio.windows.message
|Go to windows settings, select 'Settings > Privacy > Microphone'. Allow permissions to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.video.windows.message
|Go to windows settings, select 'Settings > Privacy > Camera'. Allow permissions to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.screenshare.windows.message
|Go to windows settings, select 'Settings > Privacy > Screenshare'. Allow permissions to your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.audio.android.message
|On you device, navigate to 'Settings > Apps'. Select your browser, allow Microphone permissions and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.video.android.message
|On you device, navigate to 'Settings > Apps'. Select your browser, allow Camera permissions and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.screenshare.android.message
|On you device, navigate to 'Settings > Apps'. Select your browser, allow Screenshare permissions and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.audio.others.message
|Navigate to your system settings. Allow 'Microphone' permissions for your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.video.others.message
|Navigate to your system settings. Allow 'Camera' permissions for your browser and reload this application.
|perm_sys_denied.screenshare.others.message
|Navigate to your system settings. Allow 'Screenshare' permissions for your browser and reload this application.
|perm_could_not_start
|Could not capture device.
|perm_could_not_start.audio
|Unable to start your Microphone
|perm_could_not_start.video
|Unable to start your Camera
|perm_could_not_start.screenshare
|Unable to start your Screenshare
|perm_could_not_start.audio.message
|Looks like the system could not capture your microphone. Please restart your device or upgrade your browser to fix this.
|perm_could_not_start.video.message
|Looks like the system could not capture your camera. Please restart your device or upgrade your browser to fix this.
|perm_could_not_start.screenshare.message
|Looks like the system could not capture your screenshare. Please restart your device or upgrade your browser to fix this.
|full_screen
|Full Screen
|full_screen.exit
|Exit Full Screen
|waitlist.header_title
|Waiting
|waitlist.body_text
|You are in the waiting room, the host will let you in soon.
|waitlist.deny_request
|Deny request
|waitlist.accept_request
|Accept request
|waitlist.accept_all
|Accept all
|stage_request.header_title
|Join Stage Requests
|stage_request.deny_request
|Deny request
|stage_request.accept_request
|Accept request
|stage_request.accept_all
|Accept all
|stage_request.deny_all
|Deny all
|stage_request.approval_pending
|Pending
|stage_request.denied
|Denied
|stage_request.request
|Join stage
|stage_request.cancel_request
|Cancel request
|stage_request.leave_stage
|Leave stage
|stage_request.request_tip
|Request to join the discussion
|stage_request.leave_tip
|Leave the stage
|stage_request.pending_tip
|Request pending
|stage_request.denied_tip
|Rejected request
|stage.empty_host
|The stage is empty
|stage.empty_host_summary
|To begin the webinar, please join the stage or accept a join stage request from the participants tab.
|stage.empty_viewer
|Webinar has not yet been started
|stage.remove_from_stage
|Remove from stage
|stage.add_to_stage
|Add to stage
|stage.join_title
|Join Stage
|stage.join_summary
|You are about to join the stage, your video & audio as shown above will be visible to all participants.
|stage.join_cancel
|Cancel
|stage.join_confirm
|Join
|setup_screen.join_in_as
|Join in as
|setup_screen.joining_as
|Joining as
|setup_screen.your_name
|Your name
|stage.reconnecting
|Reconnecting...
|recording.label
|REC
|recording.indicator
|This meeting is being recorded.
|recording.started
|This meeting is being recorded.
|recording.stopped
|Recording for this meeting has been stopped.
|recording.error.start
|Error while starting recording.
|recording.error.stop
|Error while stopping recording
|recording.start
|Start Recording
|recording.stop
|Stop Recording
|recording.starting
|Starting
|recording.stopping
|Stopping
|recording.loading
|Loading
|recording.idle
|Record
|audio_playback
|Play Audio
|audio_playback.title
|Allow Audio Playback
|audio_playback.description
|In order to play audio properly on your device, click the button below.
|breakout_rooms
|Breakout Rooms
|breakout_rooms.room_config_header
|Create Breakout
|breakout_rooms.join_breakout_header
|Join Breakout
|breakout_rooms.empty
|Nobody here yet.
|breakout_rooms.delete
|Delete Room
|breakout_rooms.switch
|Switch
|breakout_rooms.main_room
|Main Room
|breakout_rooms.shuffle_participants
|Shuffle Participants
|breakout_rooms.deselect
|Deselect
|breakout_rooms.selected
|selected
|breakout_rooms.num_of_rooms
|No. of Rooms
|breakout_rooms.approx
|Approx.
|breakout_rooms.participants_per_room
|participants/room
|breakout_rooms.division_text
|when equally divided.
|breakout_rooms.start_breakout
|Start Breakout
|breakout_rooms.close_breakout
|Close Breakout
|breakout_rooms.update_breakout
|Update Breakout
|breakout_rooms.discard_changes
|Discard Changes
|breakout_rooms.room
|Room
|breakout_rooms.rooms
|Rooms
|breakout_rooms.room_name
|Room Name
|breakout_rooms.edit_room_name
|Edit Room Name
|breakout_rooms.save_room_name
|Save Room Name
|breakout_rooms.add_room
|Add
|breakout_rooms.add_room_brief
|Add Room
|breakout_rooms.select_all
|Select all
|breakout_rooms.unassign_all
|Unassign all
|breakout_rooms.assign
|Assign
|breakout_rooms.assign_participants
|Assign Participants
|breakout_rooms.none_assigned
|No participants assigned yet
|breakout_rooms.drag_drop_participants
|Drag and drop participants
|breakout_rooms.click_drop_participants
|Click here to assign
|breakout_rooms.status.assign_multiple
|Assign multiple participants at once by clicking and selecting them
|breakout_rooms.status.select_room
|Select a room to assign
|breakout_rooms.ephemeral_status.participants_assigned
|Participants assigned
|breakout_rooms.ephemeral_status.participants_assigned_randomly
|Participants assigned randomly
|breakout_rooms.ephemeral_status.changes_discarded
|Changes discarded
|breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.header
|Start breakout rooms?
|breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.content
|Once started, all participants will be moved to their assigned rooms.
|breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.cancelText
|No, go back
|breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.start_breakout.ctaText
|Yes, start
|breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.close_breakout.header
|Close breakout rooms?
|breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.close_breakout.content
|All breakout rooms will be closed & participants will be moved back to the main room.
|breakout_rooms.confirm_modal.close_breakout.ctaText
|Yes, close breakout
|breakout_rooms.move_reason.started_msg
|Starting breakout rooms...
|breakout_rooms.move_reason.started_desc
|You are being moved to your assigned room
|breakout_rooms.move_reason.closed_msg
|Closing Breakout rooms...
|breakout_rooms.move_reason.closed_desc
|You are being moved back to the main room
|breakout_rooms.move_reason.switch_room
|Joining Breakout Room...
|breakout_rooms.move_reason.switch_main_room
|Joining Main Room...
|breakout_rooms.all_assigned
|All participants have been assigned
|breakout_rooms.empty_main_room
|No more participants in the main room.
|breakout_rooms.leave_confirmation
|Are you sure you want to leave the call? You are in a breakout room, you can join the main room too.
|breakout_rooms.leave_confirmation.main_room_btn
|Go back to main room
|ai
|AI
|ai.meeting_ai
|MeetingAI
|ai.home
|Home
|ai.transcriptions
|Transcriptions
|ai.personal
|Personal
|ai.caption_view
|Caption View
|ai.chat.tooltip
|This conversation will just be visible to you and not to others in the call.
|ai.chat.summarise
|Hey AI, summarise this call
|ai.chat.agenda
|Hey AI, what is today's agenda?
|search
|Search
|search.could_not_find
|Couldn't find a participant with the specified name or ID.
|search.empty
|It looks like nobody is here.
|end
|End Meeting
|end.all
|End meeting for all
|ended
|The meeting ended.
|ended.rejected
|Your request to join the meeting was denied.
|ended.left
|You left the meeting.
|ended.kicked
|You were removed from the meeting.
|ended.disconnected
|The call ended because the connection was lost.
|ended.network
|Please check your internet connection and try again.
|network
|Network
|network.reconnecting
|Connection lost. Trying to reconnect...
|network.delay
|Taking too long to reconnect...
|network.delay_extended
|Taking too long to reconnect. Please check your network connection.
|network.restored
|Connection restored
|network.lost
|Connection lost
|network.lost_extended
|Connection lost. Please check your network connection.
|network.disconnected
|Could not reconnect. Please leave the meeting and try refreshing the window.
|network.leaving
|Automatically leaving the meeting in 10 seconds.
|livestream
|Livestream
|livestream.indicator
|This meeting is being livestreamed.
|livestream.skip
|Skip to Live
|livestream.idle
|Waiting to go live.
|livestream.starting
|Livestream is starting...
|livestream.stopping
|Livestream is stopping...
|livestream.error.not_supported
|Player not supported.
|livestream.error.not_found
|Playback URL not found.
|livestream.error.unknown
|An unknown error occurred.
|livestream.error.sync
|Could not sync livestream please try again later.
|livestream.error.start
|Error while starting livestream.
|livestream.error.stop
|Error while stopping livestream.
|livestream.go_live
|Go Live
|livestream.end_live
|End Live
|livestream.error
|Error
|cta.help
|Need help on how to do this?
|cta.continue
|Continue as it is
|cta.reload
|Reload
|cta.confirmation
|Are you sure?
|remote_access.empty
|There are no remote requests, yet.
|remote_access.requests
|The following people have requested remote control to your screen share.
|remote_access.allow
|Please select whom you want to give access to.
|remote_access.grant
|Grant access
|remote_access.indicator
|Any plugin or screenshare you switch to will sync the change across the meeting