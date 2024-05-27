DyteMeeting

Dyte provides, DyteMeeting an all encompassing component that internally handles everything from showing a pre-call UI to in-call UI and post-call screen.

< DyteMeeting meeting = { meeting } showSetupScreen = { true } />



This component contains pre-call, in-call UI as well post-call UIs.

Following code shows a basic split of these UIs from the DyteMeeting component.

LIVE EDITOR import { DyteSetupScreen , DyteEndedScreen , DyteHeader , DyteParticipantsAudio , DyteDialogManager , DyteStage , DyteGrid , DyteNotifications , DyteSidebar , DyteControlbar } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ; import { useDyteMeeting , useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core' ; import { useEffect } from 'react' ; export default function MyMeeting ( ) { const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ; const roomState = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ; return ( < div className = "flex h-full w-full" > { roomState === 'init' && < DyteSetupScreen meeting = { meeting } /> } { roomState === 'joined' && ( < div className = "flex flex-col w-full h-full" > < header > < DyteHeader meeting = { meeting } /> </ header > < main className = 'flex w-full flex-1 justify-center items-center' style = { { backgroundColor : '#272727' , color : '#ffffff' , } } > < span > Custom in-call UI </ span > < DyteDialogManager meeting = { meeting } /> </ main > < footer className = 'flex w-full overflow-visible' > < DyteControlbar meeting = { meeting } /> </ footer > </ div > ) } { roomState === 'ended' && ( < DyteEndedScreen meeting = { meeting } /> ) } </ div > ) ; }