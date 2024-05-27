DyteMeeting
Dyte provides,
DyteMeeting an all encompassing component that internally handles everything from showing a pre-call UI to in-call UI and post-call screen.
<DyteMeeting meeting={meeting} showSetupScreen={true} />
This component contains pre-call, in-call UI as well post-call UIs.
Following code shows a basic split of these UIs from the
DyteMeeting component.
LIVE EDITOR
import { DyteSetupScreen, DyteEndedScreen, DyteHeader, DyteParticipantsAudio, DyteDialogManager, DyteStage, DyteGrid, DyteNotifications, DyteSidebar, DyteControlbar } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { useEffect } from 'react';
export default function MyMeeting() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
const roomState = useDyteSelector((m) => m.self.roomState);
return (
<div className="flex h-full w-full">
{roomState === 'init' && <DyteSetupScreen meeting={meeting} />}
{roomState === 'joined' && (
<div className="flex flex-col w-full h-full">
<header>
<DyteHeader meeting={meeting}/>
</header>
<main className='flex w-full flex-1 justify-center items-center' style={{
backgroundColor: '#272727',
color: '#ffffff',
}}>
<span>Custom in-call UI</span>
<DyteDialogManager meeting={meeting}/>
</main>
<footer className='flex w-full overflow-visible'>
<DyteControlbar meeting={meeting}/>
</footer>
</div>
)}
{roomState === 'ended' && (<DyteEndedScreen meeting={meeting}/>)}
</div>
); }
Since
DyteMeeting is a complex component and provides a lot more than just the UI, let's go to the next page and start splitting it to uncover what it does.