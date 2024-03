DyteSetupScreen

Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.

Previously in the Quickstart example, we used the following component.

<DyteMeeting meeting={meeting} showSetupScreen={true} />



If you want to break down the above for a custom UI but still want to reuse the default setup screen, use the following component.

If you want to build a custom pre-call UI, let's go to the next page to start building one.