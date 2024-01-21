On this page

Quickstart

This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's UI Kit prebuilt components to add live video and audio to your web applications with minimal coding and a variety of meeting UI customization options.

Dyte also offers the flexibility to build your own UI using various individual components. This offers limitless customization options to tailor the UI to fit your requirements. For more information, see the Build your own UI section.

For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the HTML UI Kit GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte SDK

Initialize Dyte Client

Pass the meeting object to UI Kit

Go live!

Since the UI Kit is built on top of the Core SDK, you must install the web-core package along with the ui-kit .

There are two ways to use UI Kit in your project, according to your project setup.

You can install the SDK using CDN, npm, or Yarn.

CDN

npm

yarn To set up UI Kit components and web-core, add the following script tags inside the <head /> tag. < head >

< script type = " module " >

import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/ui-kit/loader/index.es2017.js' ;

defineCustomElements ( ) ;

</ script >



< script src = " https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte.js " > </ script >

</ head >

You can also import utilities or any other export from CDN: < head >

< script type = " module " >

import {

provideDyteDesignSystem ,

extendConfig ,

} from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/ui-kit/dist/esm/index.js' ;

</ script >

</ head >

npm install @dytesdk/ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core

yarn add @dytesdk/ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core



Here's a series of steps that you need to perform:

Load the Dyte component. Initialize the Dyte client. Call the init() method and pass the authToken :

authToken After you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API. The API response contains the authToken.

Pass the meeting object to UI Kit, which will use it to retrieve meeting information and display it on the user interface. The meeting object serves as the link between web-core and UI Kit, allowing them to communicate with one another. Once the UI Kit has the meeting object, it can join and leave meetings, and so on.