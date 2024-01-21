Quickstart
This quickstart shows how to use Dyte's UI Kit prebuilt components to add live video and audio to your web applications with minimal coding and a variety of meeting UI customization options.
Dyte also offers the flexibility to build your own UI using various individual components. This offers limitless customization options to tailor the UI to fit your requirements. For more information, see the Build your own UI section.
For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the HTML UI Kit GitHub repository.
Objective
You'll learn how to:
- Install the Dyte SDK
- Initialize Dyte Client
- Pass the meeting object to UI Kit
- Go live!
Before Getting Started
- Make sure you've read the Getting Started with Dyte topic
and completed the following steps:
- Create a Dyte Developer Account
- Create a Dyte Meeting
- Add Participant to the meeting
Step 1: Install the SDK
Since the UI Kit is built on top of the Core SDK, you must install the
web-core package along with the
ui-kit.
There are two ways to use UI Kit in your project, according to your project setup.
You can install the SDK using CDN, npm, or Yarn.
- CDN
- npm
- yarn
To set up UI Kit components and web-core, add the following script tags inside
the
<head /> tag.
<head>
<script type="module">
import { defineCustomElements } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/ui-kit/loader/index.es2017.js';
defineCustomElements();
</script>
<!-- Import Web Core via CDN too -->
<script src="https://cdn.dyte.in/core/dyte.js"></script>
</head>
You can also import utilities or any other export from CDN:
<head>
<script type="module">
import {
provideDyteDesignSystem,
extendConfig,
} from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/ui-kit/dist/esm/index.js';
</script>
</head>
Version
|@dytesdk/ui-kit
|@dytesdk/web-core
Step 2: Get Started with Dyte Prebuilt Components
Here's a series of steps that you need to perform:
- Load the Dyte component.
- Initialize the Dyte client.
- Call the
init()method and pass the
authToken:
authToken
|After you've created the meeting, add each participant to the meeting using the Add Participant API. The API response contains the authToken.
Pass the meeting object to UI Kit, which will use it to retrieve meeting information and display it on the user interface.
The meeting object serves as the link between web-core and UI Kit, allowing them to communicate with one another. Once the UI Kit has the meeting object, it can join and leave meetings, and so on.
<body>
<dyte-meeting id="my-meeting"></dyte-meeting>
<script>
const init = async () => {
const meeting = await DyteClient.init({
authToken: '',
defaults: {
audio: true,
video: true,
},
});
document.getElementById('my-meeting').meeting = meeting;
};
init();
</script>
</body>