dyte-avatar
Avatar component which renders a participant's image or their initials.
<dyte-avatar class="dyte-el" size="sm"></dyte-avatar>
<dyte-avatar class="" size="md"></dyte-avatar>
<dyte-avatar class="dyte-el" size="lg"></dyte-avatar>
<script>
const elements = document.getElementsByClassName('dyte-el');
for (const el of elements) {
el.participant = meeting.self;
}
</script>
Props
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
participant
Participant object
Type
DyteParticipant | DyteSelf
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Avatar type
Default
'circular'
Type
"circular" | "hexagon" | "square"