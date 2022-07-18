dyte-plugins-toggle
A button which toggles visibility of plugins.
When clicked it emits a
dyteStateUpdate event with the data:
{
activeSidebar: boolean;
sidebar: 'plugins' | 'none';
}
<dyte-plugins-toggle size="sm" class="dyte-el"></dyte-plugins-toggle>
<dyte-plugins-toggle size="lg" class="dyte-el"></dyte-plugins-toggle>
<dyte-plugins-toggle variant="horizontal" class="dyte-el"></dyte-plugins-toggle>
Props
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
variant
Variant
Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"