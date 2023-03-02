dyte-participant
A participant entry component used inside
dyte-participants which shows data like:
name, picture and media device status.
You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.
<dyte-participant id="dyte-el"></dyte-participant>
<script>
const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
el.participant = participant;
</script>
Props
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
participant
Participant object
Type
DyteParticipant | DyteSelf
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
view
Show participant summary
Default
'sidebar'
Type
"sidebar"