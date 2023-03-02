On this page

dyte-participant

A participant entry component used inside dyte-participants which shows data like: name, picture and media device status.

You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.

< dyte-participant id = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-participant >



< script >

const el = document . getElementById ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

el . participant = participant ;

</ script >

