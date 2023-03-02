Skip to main content

dyte-participant

A participant entry component used inside dyte-participants which shows data like: name, picture and media device status.

You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.

<dyte-participant id="dyte-el"></dyte-participant>

<script>
  const el = document.getElementById('dyte-el');
  el.participant = participant;
</script>

Props

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

participant

Participant object

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

view

Show participant summary

Default
'sidebar'
Type
"sidebar"