On this page

dyte-screenshare-view

A component which plays a participant's screenshared video.

It also allows for placement of other components similar to dyte-participant-tile .

This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.

< dyte-screenshare-view class = " dyte-el " style = " height : 480 px " >

< dyte-name-tag class = " dyte-el " >

< dyte-audio-visualizer class = " dyte-el " slot = " start " > </ dyte-audio-visualizer >

</ dyte-name-tag >

</ dyte-screenshare-view >



< script >

const elements = document . getElementsByClassName ( 'dyte-el' ) ;

for ( const el of elements ) {

el . participant = meeting . self ;

}

</ script >

