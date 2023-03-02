On this page

dyte-plugins

A component which lists all available plugins from their preset, and ability to enable or disable plugins.

< dyte-plugins id = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-plugins >



< script >

document . getElementById ( 'dyte-el' ) . meeting = meeting ;

</ script >



< style >

dyte-plugins {

height : 480 px ;

width : 100 % ;

max-width : 320 px ;

background-color : '#000' ;

}

</ style >

