dyte-plugins

A component which lists all available plugins from their preset, and ability to enable or disable plugins.

<dyte-plugins id="dyte-el"></dyte-plugins>

<script>
  document.getElementById('dyte-el').meeting = meeting;
</script>

<style>
  dyte-plugins {
    height: 480px;
    width: 100%;
    max-width: 320px;
    background-color: '#000';
  }
</style>

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

config

Config

Default
defaultConfig

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()