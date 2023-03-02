dyte-plugins
A component which lists all available plugins from their preset, and ability to enable or disable plugins.
<dyte-plugins id="dyte-el"></dyte-plugins>
<script>
document.getElementById('dyte-el').meeting = meeting;
</script>
<style>
dyte-plugins {
height: 480px;
width: 100%;
max-width: 320px;
background-color: '#000';
}
</style>
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
config
Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n