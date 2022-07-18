Skip to main content

dyte-plugin-main

A component which loads a plugin.

<dyte-plugin-main id="dyte-el"></dyte-plugin-main>

<script>
  document.getElementById('dyte-el').meeting = meeting;
  document.getElementById('dyte-el').plugin = activePlugin;
</script>

<style>
  dyte-plugin-main {
    height: 480px;
    width: 100%;
    max-width: 320px;
  }
</style>

Props

meeting

required

Meeting

plugin

required

Plugin

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()