dyte-plugin-main
A component which loads a plugin.
<dyte-plugin-main id="dyte-el"></dyte-plugin-main>
<script>
document.getElementById('dyte-el').meeting = meeting;
document.getElementById('dyte-el').plugin = activePlugin;
</script>
<style>
dyte-plugin-main {
height: 480px;
width: 100%;
max-width: 320px;
}
</style>
Props
meeting
required
Meeting
Type
DyteClient
plugin
required
Plugin
Type
DytePlugin
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n