Other methods
Subscribe to events from a plugin
A plugin emits the following events:
enabled- Emitted when a plugin is enabled.
closed- Emitted when a plugin is closed.
dyteStateUpdate- Emitted when the state of the plugin has changed.
ready- Emitted when the plugin is ready to exchange data with client SDK.
toggleViewMode- Emitted when the control is toggled for users with view-only permissions for a plugin.
const pluginId = '...';
const plugin = meeting.plugins.active.get(pluginId);
plugin.on('enabled', () => {
console.log('The plugin has been enabled');
});
Send data to the plugin
You can send data (type
any) to a plugin using the
sendData() method. This
method comes in handy when building your own plugin.
const pluginId = '...';
const plugin = meeting.plugins.active.get(pluginId);
plugin.on('ready', () => {
plugin.sendData({
eventName: 'my-custom-event',
data: 'Hello world',
});
});