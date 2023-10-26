Skip to main content

DyteRecording

The DyteRecording module represents the state of the current recording, and allows to start/stop recordings and check if there's a recording in progress.

meeting.recording.recordingId

meeting.recording.start()

Starts recording the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteRecording

meeting.recording.stop()

Stops recording the meeting assuming there is a recording in progress.

Kind: instance method of DyteRecording

meeting.recording.getRecordingId()

Refreshes current recording state.

Kind: instance method of DyteRecording