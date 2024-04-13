DyteAudioDeviceSelector

An audio device selector component which can be used to select audio devices.

To use this component inside an xml use following syntax:

< dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteAudioDeviceSelector

android: id = " @+id/audioSelector "

app: dyte_ds_label = " custom label "

android: layout_width = " 0dp "

android: layout_height = " wrap_content "

<!-- other xml attributes -- >

/>



It should look like the following when rendered on the screen:

Device can be changed by clicking on the dropdown and selecting the desired device.