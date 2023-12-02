DyteParticipantAudioIndicator

An audio visualizer component which visualizes a participants audio.

To use this component inside an xml use following syntax

< dyte.io.uikit.atoms.DyteParticipantAudioIndicator

android: id = " @+id/audio_indicator "

android: layout_width = " wrap_content "

android: layout_height = " wrap_content "

android: src = " @drawable/ic_mic_on_24 "

... <!--other xml attributes-- >

/>



Inside kotlin/Java code you need to pass objtec of DyteMeetingParticipant to render their audio status.