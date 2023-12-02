DyteParticipantAudioIndicator
An audio visualizer component which visualizes a participants audio.
To use this component inside an xml use following syntax
<dyte.io.uikit.atoms.DyteParticipantAudioIndicator
android:id="@+id/audio_indicator"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:src="@drawable/ic_mic_on_24"
... <!--other xml attributes-->
/>
Inside kotlin/Java code you need to pass objtec of
DyteMeetingParticipant to render their audio status.
val audioIndicator = findViewById(R.id.audio_indicator)
audioIndicator.activate(participant)