DyteParticipantAudioIndicator

An audio visualizer component which visualizes a participants audio.

To use this component inside an xml use following syntax

<dyte.io.uikit.atoms.DyteParticipantAudioIndicator
      android:id="@+id/audio_indicator"
      android:layout_width="wrap_content"
      android:layout_height="wrap_content"
      android:src="@drawable/ic_mic_on_24"
      ... <!--other xml attributes-->
      />

Inside kotlin/Java code you need to pass objtec of DyteMeetingParticipant to render their audio status.

val audioIndicator = findViewById(R.id.audio_indicator)
audioIndicator.activate(participant)