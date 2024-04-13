On this page

Building Your Own UI

In this guide, we will walk you through building a custom UI to render participant videos using Dyte's Android UI Kit. We will use an example of a video calling app like FaceTime to demonstrate how to display participant videos in your own UI.

Let's consider a video calling app where two participants are in a call. The UI of our example app will feature:

Remote Participant Tile : This tile will render the video of the other participant, occupying the main area of the screen

: This tile will render the video of the other participant, occupying the main area of the screen Local User Tile: Positioned at the right-bottom corner, this tile will display your video i.e. of the local user

To achieve this UI, we will utilize the DyteParticipantTileView provided by Dyte's Android UI Kit. This custom Android view renders the video of a single participant and automatically handles displaying the video or a placeholder when the participant turns their camera on or off.

Before we begin, let's understand the key components we'll be working with:

DyteParticipantTileView : Renders the video of a single participant

: Renders the video of a single participant DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant : Represents a participant who has joined the meeting. The joined list in DyteParticipants holds objects of this type

: Represents a participant who has joined the meeting. The joined list in holds objects of this type DyteSelfParticipant : Represents the local user

: Represents the local user DyteMobileClient: Provides access to meeting and participant information. Use the meeting.participants.joined list to retrieve the list of participants who have joined the meeting

XML Layout: Define the layout of your video calling screen. Use two DyteParticipantTileViews to represent the remote participant and the local user.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

< androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout

xmlns: android = " http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android "

xmlns: app = " http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto "

xmlns: tools = " http://schemas.android.com/tools "

android: layout_width = " match_parent "

android: layout_height = " match_parent "

tools: context = " .VideoCallActivity " >



< dyte.io.uikit.view.participanttile.DyteParticipantTileView

android: id = " @+id/dyteparticipanttileview_remote_participant "

android: layout_width = " 0dp "

android: layout_height = " 0dp "

android: layout_margin = " 16dp "

app: layout_constraintBottom_toBottomOf = " parent "

app: layout_constraintEnd_toEndOf = " parent "

app: layout_constraintStart_toStartOf = " parent "

app: layout_constraintTop_toTopOf = " parent " />



< dyte.io.uikit.view.participanttile.DyteParticipantTileView

android: id = " @+id/dyteparticipanttileview_self_participant "

android: layout_width = " 144dp "

android: layout_height = " 200dp "

android: layout_margin = " 24dp "

app: layout_constraintBottom_toBottomOf = " parent "

app: layout_constraintEnd_toEndOf = " parent " />



</ androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout >



UI Logic: Bind the DyteParticipantTileViews to the respective participants and activate them to render the videos.

import dyte . io . uikit . view . participanttile . DyteParticipantTileView

import io . dyte . core . DyteMobileClient



class VideoCallActivity : AppCompatActivity ( ) {

private lateinit var selfParticipantTileView : DyteParticipantTileView

private lateinit var remoteParticipantTileView : DyteParticipantTileView

private val meeting : DyteMobileClient by lazy { DyteUIKitBuilder . meeting }



override fun onCreate ( savedInstanceState : Bundle ? ) {

super . onCreate ( savedInstanceState )

setContentView ( R . layout . activity_video_call )



selfParticipantTileView = findViewById ( R . id . dyteparticipanttileview_self_participant )

remoteParticipantTileView = findViewById ( R . id . dyteparticipanttileview_remote_participant )



activateUI ( meeting )

}



private fun activateUI ( meeting : DyteMobileClient ) {

val localUser = meeting . localUser

val remoteParticipant = meeting . participants . joined . firstOrNull { it . id != localUser . id } ?: return



selfParticipantTileView . activate ( localUser )

remoteParticipantTileView . activate ( remoteParticipant )

}

}



Adding Controls (Bonus): You can easily add controls like mic toggle, camera toggle, and leave call button using the DyteMicToggleButton, DyteCameraToggleButton, and DyteLeaveButton provided by Dyte's Android UI Kit.

Here's the screenshot of the UI implemented:

Congratulations! You've successfully built a custom UI to render participant videos using Dyte's Android UI Kit.

With components like DyteGridView and DyteParticipantTileView, Dyte's UI Kit simplifies video rendering in meetings and offers the flexibility to create dynamic video calling experiences.

You can find the complete code for this example in Dyte's Facetime sample repository. Feel free to explore and try it out!