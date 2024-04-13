On this page

Edit user name

A common use case of pre-call UI is to give the user a option to set / edit their name.

Requires meeting.localUser.permissions.miscellaneous.canEditDisplayName to be true

In the preset editor, ensure Miscellaneous > Edit Name is toggled enabled.

We add a <DyteInputField> element for entering the participant name. We should not show this input if the user doese not have permission to edit name ( meeting.localUser.permissions.miscellaneous.canEditDisplayName )

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

< androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout

....

>



< dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteLabel

android: id = " @+id/dyteLabelView "

android: layout_width = " 300dp "

android: layout_height = " 25dp "

android: text = " Join in as %s "

android: textColor = " #fff "

android: textSize = " 16sp "

/>



< dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteInputField

android: contentDescription = " Textbox for display name "

android: id = " @+id/textInputEditText "

android: layout_width = " 300dp "

android: layout_height = " 48dp "

android: hint = " Your name "

/>



< dyte.io.uikit.view.DyteJoinButton

android: contentDescription = " Button for joining meeting "

android: id = " @+id/dytejoinbutton_setup_screen "

android: layout_width = " 300dp "

android: layout_height = " wrap_content "

/>



</ androidx.constraintlayout.widget.ConstraintLayout >



And on the kolin side we bind the newly added element like follows:

nameAtom . addTextChangedListener (

object : TextWatcher {

override fun beforeTextChanged ( s : CharSequence ? , start : Int , count : Int , after : Int ) {



}



override fun onTextChanged ( s : CharSequence ? , start : Int , before : Int , count : Int ) {



}



override fun afterTextChanged ( s : Editable ? ) {

meeting . self . setDisplayName ( s ? . toString ( ) )

}

}

)



meeting.self.setDisplayName(participantName) sets the new name for the participant.