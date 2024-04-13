Introduction

Plugins are one-click add-ons that can make your meetings more immersive and collaborative. Dyte provides a bunch of inbuilt plugins to choose from, you can also build your own plugins using the Plugin SDK.

The meeting plugins can be accessed from the meeting.plugins object, it exposes the following.

Property Type Description active List All plugins that are currently in use. all List All plugins the meeting has access to.

Each plugin in the list is of type DytePlugin which has the following public fields and methods: