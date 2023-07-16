Room Metadata

All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in meeting.meta . This includes:

roomName : The name of the room the current participant is connected to.

: The name of the room the current participant is connected to. roomType : Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.

: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar. meetingTitle : The title of the meeting.

: The title of the meeting. meetingStartedTimestamp : The timestamp when the meeting started.

For example, if you want to get the name of the room the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing:



const { roomName } = meeting . meta ;



if ( meeting . self . roomJoined ) {

console . log ( ` The local user has joined room ${ roomName } . ` ) ;

}



The meta object also emits for indicating the change in the connection state of the room. For example, you can listen for the connected event to know when the local user has successfully joined the room, and for the disconnected event to find out if the local user's connection has dropped.